Had there been Cong rule, BJY would have required permits to enter J&K: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, while slamming the so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra, took a jibe against Congress party by claiming that in case there was the then Congress rule in the country, Rahul Gandhi would have required 1000s of permits to enter J&K and for the restriction-less thoroughfare he must thank the BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee, as he sacrificed his life to end this authoritarian system.

“By now, the Congress leader should have got the idea and have understood the mistakes which his party has committed in the past as every state and Union Territory through which the BJY had passed has highlighted the same in one way or the other showing the mirror to Congress leadership that how their leaders have ruined the country,” Kavinder said while addressing a meeting as a part of ongoing campaign by the BJP in Reasi.

Kavinder has been made the incharge of this constituency and in the coming days he would address party cadre at Thakrakot, Arnas, Pouni, Ransoo, etc falling under the aforesaid constituency.

Toeing the party line, he asked the activists and ground level workers to remain on toes as elections can be announced any time soon. He said that preparations should not be made only for Assembly polls but it is imperative that a comprehensive canvassing be carried out for upcoming Panchayat, Assembly and Parliamentary elections to ensure clean sweep by the BJP and install the Chief Minister of the party.

Kavinder said that BJP is not the party which works for vote bank politics but it is a movement which takes care of the countrymen with the same passion whether there is election or not. He asked the workers to reach out to masses and tell them about the advantages which the country will have if BJP comes to power in J&K and also show the mirror to those who bat for other parties as it is a battle between nationalist BJP and anti-nationals who are more concerned about Pakistan than their own people.

BJP leaders Arvind Gupta, Ajay Nanda ex minister, Kuldeep Dubey, Sheel Magotra, Sukhdev, Rumel Singh, Sudesh Puri and Chaman Bhagat accompanied Kavinder Gupta.