Jammu to host 11 day SARAS Fair 2023: Indu Chib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to host SARAS Fair from 4th to 14th February with participation of artisans and women Self Help Groups’ from across the country.

The national level food and cultural fair will exhibit unique and famous indigenous products from various states and UTs of the country. The event will provide platform to the participants to sell and promote their self made products.

This was informed by Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), Indu Kanwal Chib, while chairing a meeting with different departments held to discuss arrangements regarding SARAS Fair 2023 or SARAS Aajeevika Mela to be held in the UT.

The annual SARAS fair will be held in Jammu in which over 75 stalls and food courts will be set up at the exhibition site, aquaplex crown, near Bagh e Bahu, Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Additional Mission Director Jammu, Mridhu Slathia, senior officers from different line departments including district administration Jammu, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Fisheries, JDA, Floriculture, Information and Public Relations, Hospitality and Protocol, Fire and Emergency Services, JKAACL, PDD, Jal Shakti, Traffic, district Police Jammu, Health and Medical Education among others.

MD JKRLM gave a detailed presentation elaborating an overview of SARAS Fair.

She informed that 11 day fair is expected to witness participation of Self Help Group women from 25 states and UTs from across the country to sell their self made products.

On the occasion, the officers of several line departments also gave their suggestions in order to make the event a grand success.

The meeting also held threadbare discussion on several issues including promotional events, sanitation, security and safety. Besides, the meeting deliberated upon necessary logistics and arrangements need to be put in place for official dignitaries.

MD emphasized upon the departments to follow all the necessary fire safety protocols besides installing first aid kiosks and 24*7 ambulance services at the venue.

Another key feature of this national fair would be mesmerizing cultural events depicting cultural and traditional legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.