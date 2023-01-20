LG Ladakh gives State Awards to 26

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today attended the investiture ceremony for the State awards for the years 2020 and 2021 and handed over the awards to all the 26 winners in the fields of bravery, literature, art & craft, social reforms, empowerment and environment protection, public service, sports, entrepreneurship & progressive farming and teaching & academics, at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra here.

The winners received a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation from Mathur.

The winners in the field of art included sculptor Tsering Gurmet from Kungyam, artist Mohd Hussain Khan from Silmoo, clay sculptor Skarma Tsering from Hemis Shukpachan; theatre artist Kacho Ahmad Khan from Minjee, while Dorjay Angchuk from Skampari and Rigzin Sangdup from Chuchot Yokma were the winners in the music (surna) category.

Dr Jamyang Gyalson from Matho was given the award in the field of literature while Late Tashi Rabgias from Sakti was awarded posthumously in the field of literature.

Baqirya Health Care organisation from Kargil was awarded in the social reforms and empowerment protection category, while Dr Om Prakash Chaurasia, Director, DIHAR; Sub-Inspector Mohd Baqir from Chanigund; retired cameraman Tsering Namgyal from Leh; Dr Maheshwar S Kanwar and Head Assistant Chewang Rinchin also received awards from the LG in the public service category.

Municipal Committee, Leh; Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sub-Division Leh and designated Covid-19 hospitals/Covid testing laboratories were given award by Mathur in the public service category.

In the sports category, ice hockey player Rinchen Dolma from Spituk, athlete Jigmet Dolma from Igoo and Poomsae taekwondo player Tashi Tundup from Phokar received award from LG Mathur, while Sonam Stanzin from Domkhar and Urgain Phuntsog from Gya received award in the progressive farming category. Jigmet Norboo from Leh was awarded in the entrepreneurship category.

In the teaching and academics category, the winners were Mohd Ali from Pishu and Mohd Mustafa Kamal from Phokar. Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ladakh Police, Nawang Stanzin won the award in the bravery category.

Mathur later interacted with the award winners and appreciated their contribution towards the Ladakhi society.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan; Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Executive Councillors and Councillors from LAHDC Leh and Kargil; GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta; Advisor Umang Narula; Principal/ Commissioner/Secretaries; officials from religious, political and Non-Government Organisations and Government officials were present during the event.