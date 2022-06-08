LG’s message

I s the Government now constrained to do it in a ”big”, concise but effective way since the patience seems to have given way looking to what the militant groups in Kashmir valley at the behest of forces inimical to India are up to for the last couple of months and practically having been proved as murderers of innocent persons? Can there be any parallel to the type of savagery where a little girl accompanied by her father returning home from the tuition centre sees all of a sudden bullets pumped into her father to fall dead and she herself getting wounded in the firing ?Can , again, there be barbarity and brutality any worst than killing in cold blood an innocent young woman teacher on her way to the School gate whose aim was to educate children and her own daughter studying in the school seeing the martyred body of her mother to her utter stunning. Analyse the psychological impact of the macabre especially upon the two little girls – one seeing her accompanying dear father falling to volley of bullets and the other seeing her dear mother’s bullet ridden body whom she had seen only a few minutes before all active and live. The life long trauma and the deleterious effect upon the growth of and shaping respective personalities of these two little girls can only be visualised but with indignantly . The vengeance and the resolve to fight an evil whose aim is spilling blood of innocents in the likes of these victim little daughters can by no logic or any type of counselling be subdued. A young Bank official having come to serve a rural area in Kashmir all the way from Rajasthan is killed in cold blood while sitting in office and busy in his work. Not to speak of an employee similarly killed in cold blood late last month whilst busy on his office table and other killings including the poor non-local labourers . These labourers mainly from UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh etc have, with the sweat of their brow, over years together contributed a lot to cardinal sectors of the economy like agriculture, building infrastructure – roads, bridges, power plants, buildings and what not in Kashmir in return of petty wages on daily basis. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terming the spurt in cowardly executed spate of targeted killings by militants to “provoke security forces so that they do something in desperation” may be based on some inputs received by the Government which cannot , therefore, be questioned but it cannot be wholly taken on the face value as well. There can be several reasons and causes other than articulated by the Lt. Governor but the fact is that Indian security forces are known world over for their austere discipline, regard for rules and regulations, commitment to protect civilian population in peace and in turmoil and last but not least, avoid at all costs collateral damages caused while conducting an operation against or facing attacks from the terrorists. On that count, there is no room for any apprehension of any sort whatsoever. The other most important “assurance” by the Lt. Governor that administration will not take any action against any innocent person carries more meaning than it appears and is indicative of an imminent strong action against these unbridled killers of innocents so that the atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, apprehension, panic and consternation is over. Whatever action may be taken , as the same seems otherwise inevitable now, should be such that not only on short term basis it could prove fruitful but resulted into a long term measure of restoring normalcy which had started setting in with quite a good pace which is manifest in an unprecedented number of tourists visiting Kashmir valley this year as against what we saw for more than two decades when hotels, houseboats and tourist huts were almost without any tourist . Militancy and associated violence is going totally against development and progress which is the aim of the ”handlers” of these killers espousing elusive and illusionary causes. The Lt. Governor, while clarifying that ” terror is used as a tool against innocent civilians ” and assuring the people that “the administration and security forces would do their work with promptness” assumes lot of meaning and for all intents and purposes, can restore some semblance of confidence and trust in the people especially the ”vulnerable” groups but there must not only be talk but walk the talk too lest it is too late as nearly four decades of the bedlam of mayhem and blood spilling is too much to be borne and put up with anymore.