LG’s greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I convey hearty greetings and good wishes to all. The celebration of this festival which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, supreme god of new beginning, intellect and wisdom, also symbolizes the cultural unity of our country bringing people of all walks of life together. May lord Ganapati remove all obstacles and sufferings and bless us with joy, prosperity and peace”.