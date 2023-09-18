KU administrative meet: VC stresses for achieving academic excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: To further administrative efficiency, technological advancement and academic excellence and discussing pivotal issues for setting the future course, the University of Kashmir today held a significant administrative meet bringing together key functionaries and decision-makers of the university.

Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Nilofer Khan, who chaired the high-level meet, stressed the need for impeccable planning and execution to ensure the success of the upcoming convocation scheduled for October 11th.

Underscoring the government’s keen interest in adopting e-office systems and encouraging the formulation of a clear roadmap for future course of action, Prof Khan urged immediate attention to address grievances of students while reiterating the varsity’s commitment to providing the best possible educational experience.

To ensure the proper implementation of biometric attendance systems, the Vice Chancellor emphasised on enhancing transparency and streamlining the attendance management to foster an environment of accountability and punctuality among the university staff.

Calling for meticulous attention to the timely disposal of files, Prof Nilofer Khan said: “To further improve the administrative efficiency, we need to ensure swift decision-making processes to avoid delays in handling files at all costs.”

One of the significant takeaways from the meeting was the discussion surrounding the prioritisation of fellowship opportunities for Ph D scholars. The meeting also touched upon the state of the university canteens, emphasising the need to improve and maintain them to meet the expectations of the students and staff.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir stressed the importance of not resting on past laurels stating that the varsity strives for continuous improvement to position it as a role model for other institutions.

Special Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri presented the formal vote of thanks.