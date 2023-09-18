Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Thirty-two fresh cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 1231.

A health official said that 300 people were screened today for dengue in Jammu province out of which 32 turned out to be positive. Of the 32 positive cases, 23 cases were reported from Jammu district while 6 cases were reported from Kathua, 2 from Samba and 1 from Udhampur district. The positive patients include 25 adults and 7 children, he added.

He said maximum 882 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Samba district with 117 cases and Kathua 110 cases. “There were 40 cases in Udhampur, 24 in Rajouri, 13 in Reasi, 12 each in Poonch and Doda, 2 in Ramban, one in Kishtwar, 10 in Kashmir and 8 from other parts of the country,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 400 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 322 have been discharged and 69 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water. He said that water filled utensils and tanks should be kept covered and the cooler should be empty two times in a week.