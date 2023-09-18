Accused running fake employment racket charge-sheeted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has charge-sheeted four accused, allegedly involved in operating fake employment racket and defrauding gullible unemployed youth of their hard money.

The accused allegedly enticed the unemployed youth with the promise of arranging them Government Jobs in different departments across various districts of the UT of J&K and duped them of Rs 41.90 lakhs.

Preliminary charge-sheet in the case FIR number 09/ 2014, Under Section 420, 465, 467, 468,471, 120-B/RPCP/S Crime Branch Jammu, has been produced against Abdul Rashid Pandit, son of Habib Ullah of Handipora, Rafiabad, Asthan Mohallah, Baramulla; Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat of Fatehpora, Baramulla; Mohd Ayub Mellu, son of Azam Mellu of Sangla, Tehsil Surankote, Distt Poonch and Mohd Azam Mellu, son of in Mellu of Sangla, Surankote, Distt Poonch (A/P Gujjar Nagar, Jammu).

The case was registered in Crime Branch Jammu on the basis of a written complaint lodged by complainant (now one of the accused) Mohammad Ayub Melu who alleged that he alongwith persons of District Poonch met the accused persons who posed themselves as respectable and influential people enticed him that some candidates were required in various departments for Class-IV posts for monetary considerations. However, after the payment, it was found that accused persons were nothing but cheaters who had duped the complainant and other similar persons of their hard earned money.

After preliminary verification, allegations were prima-facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation. Relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses was recorded under section 161 Cr PC and 164 Cr PC, Scientific, Circumstantial and other Material evidence was gathered and offences of cheating and duping of 53 unemployed youth of Rs 41.90 lakh was established against the four culprits.

However, further investigation is continued to get more leads for thoroughly busting this deeply rooted employment racket.