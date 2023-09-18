Departmental inquiries initiated against then Head Draftsman, Junior Assistant

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Government has initiated departmental inquiries (RDA) against then Head Draftsman (HD), Kupwara, and then Junior Assistant (JA) in the office of BDO Gurez.

Both the employees, Bashir Ahmad Mir (then Head Draftsman) and Irshad Ahmed Lone (then Junior Assistant) are facing charges of corruption and misappropriation of Government funds and are already booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged commission of offences.

To conduct in-depth inquiries into the charges levelled against the Government employees, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Rural Development Department (RDD), has appointed ADDC Kupwara and ADDC Bandipora as the Inquiry Officers, who have been asked to submit their reports along with detailed recommendations to the Department within a period of 21 days from issuance of the orders on September 15, 2023.

One of the orders issued in this context, said, “sanction is accorded to the appointment of ADDC Kupwara as Inquiry Officer to conduct the inquiry beyond charge sheet stage into the charges contained in the article of charges against Bashir Ahmad Mir, the then Head Draftsman, RDD Kupwara, who shall conclude the inquiry and submit the report along with specific recommendations to the Department within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of the order.”

“Further, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Kupwara is appointed as Presenting Officer who shall present the record related with the case before the Inquiry Officer on behalf of the Department,” the order further read.

Another order said, “sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of ADDC Bandipora as Inquiry Officer to conduct the inquiry against Commissioner, Bandipora as inquiry officer to conduct the inquiry against Irshad Ahmad Lone, then Junior Assistant in the office of BDO Gurez regarding misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs 17, 82,466 in the office of Block Development Office Gurez prior to the fire incident in the BDO office in March 2015.”

“Further, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Bandipora is appointed as Presenting Officer who shall present the record related with the case before the Inquiry Officer on behalf of the Government,” it said.

The Inquiry Officer in this case has also been asked to conclude the inquiry and submit the report along with specific recommendations to the Department within a period of 21 days from the issuance of the order on September 15, 2023.