LG visits Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 23: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur visited Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi today.

Deputy Director of the Farm Dr Tsewang Morup and District Sheep Husbandry Officer Dr Tundup Namgyal were present during LG’s visit.

The officials informed the LG about various ongoing activities at the Pashmina Goat Farm. Mathur advised the Sheep Husbandry Department to expedite the artificial insemination of goats to improve their breed. He suggested that research projects to improve livestock may be identified and central research institutes may be involved.

The LG discussed the promotion of Pashmina products along with the promotion of Pashmina Growers Cooperative Societies. He suggested that a conference involving all stakeholders, including Pashmina Growers Cooperative Societies, artisans, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and veterinary doctors may be held.