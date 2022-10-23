BJP Govt’s performance pathetic, people suffering badly: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The ruling Government at the Centre has attained expertise in making big claims but on ground its performance is dismal with people suffering on all counts as civic edifice, healthcare, education, employment, tourism, businesses are all passing through an abysmal phase.

This was stated by Vikar Rasool Wani, president J&K Pradesh Congress Committee while addressing a day-long convention of `Bharat Jodo’ at Jammu North Assembly. The convention was organized by Hari Singh Chib, District Congress Committee president for Jammu Rural.

Wani said that the people of the country have made a big mistake by voting to power the BJP and the need of the time is to root it out as soon as possible and install Congress Government to ensure good governance in the country. He said that BJP cannot offer anything except big hollow promises like bringing back black money, eradicating corruption, teaching a lesson to China and Pakistan, etc.

Strongly condemning the move of J&K Administration for availability of beer and other beverages in provision stores in, the JKPCC chief said that this decision is going to have an adverse impact on the young minds who are already struggling amidst frustration due to unemployment. He said that as of today unemployment is at peak in J&K which is evident from the fact that J&K has the highest unemployment in the country.

Working president J&K PCC Raman Bhalla said that the people of J&K are fed-up of series of lies and false promises made by the BJP leadership in the Union Territory. He asserted that the people of the country are struggling with rising inflation and the youth are finding it difficult to get jobs. The Prime Minister is not even talking about the problems being faced by farmers and workers, he added.

Former minister Mula Ram said the present government has miserably failed to ensure delivery of basic amenities like availability of ration, frequent supply of power and water & unemployment besides affected people and the farmers. He said rising fuel prices and inflation have made life difficult for the common citizens.

Neeraj Kundan, National president NSUI said that the BJP led Government in the Centre has no concrete policy for the youth of the country. He said that the Central Government has miserably failed to provide 2 crore jobs to the youth of the country since 2014. He said the woes and miseries of the common man today are attributed to the wrong policies of the BJP Government at the Centre.

Hari Singh Chib, in his address, said that objective of holding this convention to make people aware about the achievements made during the Congress rule and at the same time making them aware about the mis-governance and wrong policies of the BJP Government at the Centre that has brought enough miseries to the common people of this nation.

PYC chief, Uday Chib, asked people of Jammu North constituency to strengthen the hands of Congress leadership as only the Congress can fulfil the aspiration of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He described Congress Party as strong and vibrant in J&K, capable enough to defeat anti-people forces in the country.

Several senior leaders present on the occasion included- Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Amlok Singh, TS Bajwa, Pawan Raina, Narinder Gupta, Shashi Sharma, Rajni Bala Corporator, Rajinder Singh Corporator, Uttam Singh Chib and Rajinder Kumar.