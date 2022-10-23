Modi Govt gave justice to deprived social castes: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina today said that the Modi Government gave justice to 15 more social castes by bringing them under the ambit of reserved categories in J&K.

Talking to reporters here, today along with former Ministers Ch Sukhnandan Kumar and Shayam Choudhary, Ravinder Raina said that it was a Diwali gift of Modi Government to these social castes who were deprived of the same till date. He complimented PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for this historic decision and dispensation of justice to these social castes by the Government.

Raina, while terming the grant of ST status to Pahari people one of the greatest decisions of the present Government said they have been struggling for last five decades for the same and Modi Government at last fulfilled their demand while all previous governments ignored them.

He said Paddar people have been given the rights while Kohlis were brought into ST category. He announced that many more public welfare decisions will be taken by Modi Government in coming days that will completely lead to transformation of the people.

Meanwhile, BJP R S Pura district president R S Pumy while terming the grant of reservation to the Jat Samaj a historic decision of Narendra Modi Government said that this is a testimony to the fact that Modi Government is committed to welfare of all irrespective of their caste, creed, region or religion. District vice president Ch Jarnail Singh and Sushil Kumar secretary BJP also complimented the PM, HM and LG for this decision.

Addressing a function in Bishnah Mandal in which people of the area celebrated the grant of reservations to Jat community, he said Narendra Modi Government has done away with the injustice meted out to people of J&K during previous NC, Congress and PDP rule.

BJP leader PC Sharma while showing his great pleasure over the inclusion of 15 social castes in reserved categories said the people who were deprived of justice for 70 long years were at last given their due rights by Narendra Modi Government.