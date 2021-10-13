LG visits family of Deepak Chand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of martyred teacher Deepak Chand, in Jammu.

The Lt Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss they have suffered. He assured the family members of all support from the UT Government.

The Lt Governor said that the administration fully stands with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy & grief.