LG To Hoist Tricolour This Independence Day At Bakshi Stadium: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad on Thursday said that the main Independence Day function will be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the Tricolour.

Talking to reporters here, Aijaz Asad said that all arrangements are in place for the Independence Day function.

He said that the main event will be held at Bakshi Stadium where LG Manoj Sinha will hoist the Tricolour.

DC Srinagar also urged the people to participate in the Independence Day function. (KNO)