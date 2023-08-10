Abdullahs, Muftis Join Hands With Pak ISI To Torture Kashmir Pandits : Chugh

Jammu, Aug 10: Bhartiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday blamed the Abdullah and Mufti families for the atrocities on the Kahmiri Pandits since 1989.

In a statement, Chugh alleged that both the families of Abdullah and Mufti, have been hand-in-glove with the Pakistan ISI to allow large scale killings of the Pandits and make them leave the state in 90s.

Taking strong exception to Farooq Abdullah’s contention in the Parliament that his government in 1989 tried to protect the Kashmir Pandits, the Senior BJP leader said it was a bundle of lies what Abdullah was saying.

The fact, he said, is that Abdullah was part of the design to victimize the Kashmiri Pandits, commit atrocities on them by murders and rapes and made them leave the state.

Chugh said it was the anti-national politics of Abdullahs and Muftis that brought J&K to the brink of collapse.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, ehe said a new era has dawned on J&K ever since and people have started living a new life of development and progress.

They don’t talk about curfews and stones, they talk about progress and development.

He said Abdullahs and Muftis are bent upon taking J&K back to the stage of violence and disturbance, but now their anti-national designs will not succeed because people have woken up to their wicked political plots. (AGENCIES)