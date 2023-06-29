LG Sinha Visits Yatri Niwas At Bhagwati Nagar, Reviews Arrangements For Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU, Jun 29: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langer stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders and emergency services.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation and other essential services. He welcomed pilgrims from across the country who have arrived at Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. During the interaction, the Lt Governor also enquired about the facilities.

Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu informed the Lt Governor that the holding capacity of pilgrims at Samba and Kathua has been increased from the last year and additional buses have been stationed at the key locations of pilgrimage.

The 62-day long Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on 1st July and it will culminate on 31st August 2023. The Yatra will be flagged off on June 30 from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, JMC and senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces accompanied the Lt Governor.