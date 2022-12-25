LG Sinha pays tributes to former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Dec 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Janm-Jayanti, which is celebrated as the ‘Good Governance Day’.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: ” Humble tributes to Atalji. As a statesman and able administrator, Atalji kept the nation first. His visible presence in Indian politics for more than six decades shaped India’s future and raised India’s global stature”.

“Atalji strongly believed in people-centric governance and equal opportunities to the people. He ensured economic and social justice fully reaches to the people and they become partners in the system. Under his leadership, India became stronger both economically and socially. On this day, let us reaffirm our pledge to work for the realization of the dream of making India a developed nation”, the Lt Governor said.