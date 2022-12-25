LG Manoj Sinha remembers Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 161st Janm Jayanti

Jammu, Dec 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 161st Janm Jayanti.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Tributes to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji. A statesman, educationist, social reformer & legislator, Mahamana’s contribution to the making of modern India has been immense. He was one of the foremost architects of industrialization and dedicated his whole life in the service of the nation”.

The Lieutenant Governor said, as an educationist and leader of the Indian National Movement, Mahamana created modern template of education and polity which has nourished the holistic vision of nationalism and Indian values for many generations.

“He laid great emphasis on women’s education and empowerment and it should inspire us to redouble our efforts in this regard. On this occasion, I urge youth to imbibe wisdom from the valued teachings of Mahamana and strive to translate his ideals into action,” the Lt Governor said.