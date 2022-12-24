MP Saikia expresses solidarity with protesting package employees

‘Entire nation pained over KPs genocide’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia while expressing solidarity with the protesting PM package employees said his party was always with the cause of Kashmiri Pandits, is today with them and will support their cause in future too.

Addressing the agitated package employees in front of BJP Headquarters here, today who were also joined by various KP leaders, Saikia said the BJP leaders will take up their issue with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi soon. “Whatever happened in 1990 is before us. UT president of the party, Ravinder Raina kept your issues before me and besides HM we will take up these issues with LG also’’.

He said BJP is a national as well as nationalist party and J&K is integral part of India whatever happened with you is not only wrong but a genocide of the community. Entire country is pained over it. A policy will be framed in your interests, he added.

Later talking to reporters he said we share their pain and the party will try to settle their issue. He said they became target of terrorists for last some time also but Government is doing its best to isolate the terrorists and protect the constitutional rights of the individuals.

Dilip Saikia was accompanied by BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina, ex MLC Vikram Randhawa and others.

Earlier package employees held a massive protest in front of BJP’s Trikuta Nagar Headquarters in support of the relocation demand and sought the intervention of the party.

The protestors were also addressed by K P Sabha president, K K Khosa, PK convener, Dr Agnishekhar, Aam Admi Party leader, M K Yogi, KP leaders Ashok Dhar, Chand Ji Khar and others who fully endorsed the demand of protesting package employees as well as the reserved category employees and urged the Government not to play with their lives.

Addressing the protesters package employees representatives Ruban Ji Saproo and Yogesh while reiterating the relocation demand said the situation is not conducive for their working in Kashmir as the employees have been receiving individual threats from The Resistance Force (TRF). They said the Government instead of coercing them to join their duties in a hostile environment should concede their demand without further delay.

They made it clear as soon as situation becomes conducive they will not lose a single minute to join their duties in Valley.

Pinning high hopes in Narendra Modi Government, they said this Government has taken many bold steps already and the package employees are of the belief that it will also take a decision in settling the employees demand to save them in becoming soft targets of terrorists.

They said if they could not get relief in present Government then no power on earth can settle their issue.