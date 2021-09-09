LG Sinha pays tributes to Captain Batra on his birth anniv

Srinagar, Sep 9: Paying tributes to Captain Vikram Batra, PVC, on his birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his indomitable fighting spirit, courage and bravery will continue to inspire generations to come.

In a tweet on official twitter handle of LG, Mr Sinha said “Humble tribute to braveheart Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary. Captain Batra sacrificed his life defending unity and integrity of motherland. His indomitable fighting spirit, courage & bravery will continue to inspire generations to come”.

Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War, during which he led one of the most difficult mountain warfare operations in Indian military history. He attained martyrdom on July 7, 1999 in Kargil.