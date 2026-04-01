LG Sinha Orders Five Inspectors As Deputy SPs (Ministerial) In J&K

JAMMU, Apr 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday ordered the promotion of five Inspectors (Ministerial) to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ministerial) with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 187-Home of 2026, Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of following Inspectors (Ministerial) as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ministerial) 151100) in the Pay Matrix, with immediate effect.

The promoted officers include Fida Hussain Sheikh, Farooq Ahmad Naikoo, Mohd Farooq Mir, Manzoor Hussain and Abdul Rashid Mir.

The order states that the promotions have been made in Pay Level-8 and shall be subject to the outcome of any writ petitions, if pending before any competent court of law.