LG Sinha Leads International Yoga Day Celebration With Mass Yoga Demonstration In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Yoga enthusiasts at the 9th International Yoga Day Celebrations at Botanical Garden, Srinagar.

Addressing the event, Lt Governor said, everyone should make Yoga a part of their daily routine for stress free and healthy life.

“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One World, One Health. This year’s theme underlines the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Lt Governor said.

“Yoga is India’s greatest gift to the humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali-Now the Discipline of Yoga and second one on cessation of the mind, is the key to understand Yoga. Body-mind together as one in present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength, he added.

“The great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony in our body-mind,” the Lt Governor observed.

Yoga is not just a physical exercise, but it also symbolizes the spirit of oneness between body-mind and the nature. This rich and ancient tradition, based on prevention for better health, has been accepted by the medical science and researchers as a unique and significant practice of traditional system of medicine which offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages, he said.

For Yoga, one needs both physical and mental discipline, so that body and mind do not function separately but work in an integrated manner, the Lt Governor said.

In today’s world, doctors, while prescribing the medicine for disease, always give free and important advice of bringing change in lifestyle for long term health. Yoga is the medium which brings change in the lifestyle and strengthens the bond between people, he further said.

The Lt Governor said Yoga has helped the humanity to remain healthy and today the world is attracted to Yoga and the nation is grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister, who will be participating in a Yoga event at the UN. He also congratulated the Directorate of AYUSH, J&K for its efforts in promotion of traditional system of medicine and for getting the approval of Homeopathic College in Kathua.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forest Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department and senior officers also participated in the International Yoga day celebration.