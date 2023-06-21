After Hottest Day Of This Summer, Night Temperature Also Goes Up In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: A day after Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley recorded the season’s hottest day, the night temperature too showed an upward trend and settled above normal in J&K on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that hot and dry weather was likely to continue till June 23 even though there is possibility of “very light rain/thundershower at one or two places over Jammu and Kashmir.”

From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K.

Srinagar recorded a low of 19.7°C against 18.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.4°C against 16.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.5°C against 14.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.0°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.6°C against 10.2°C on previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 30.5°C against 26.1°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.0°C (3.9°C above normal), Batote 21.2°C (4.0°C above normal), Katra 25.2°C (3.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 19.2°C (above normal by 4.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 9.0°C and 12.8°C respectively, he said.(AGENCIES)