Ayushi Sudan New DC Kupwara; Bhupinder Kumar To Hold Additional Charge Of NHM

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 21: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday appointed Ayushi Sudan, an IAS officer of the 2017 batch, as the new deputy commissioner of Kupwara.

According to an order, Ayushi Sudan, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), the mission director of the National Health Mission, has been transferred and appointed as the deputy commissioner of Kupwara with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2011), administrative secretary of Health and Medical Education, has been assigned the additional responsibility of Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, in addition to his existing duties.