LG Sinha lays foundation stone of various projects under Srinagar Smart City

New projects aim to transform Srinagar from a crowded city into one of the most pedestrian and cycle-friendly cities in the country, says the LG

Smart City projects will also restore values of art & cultural heritage, says LG

Shalimar Canal’s innovation-driven redevelopment plan focuses on contemporary aspects of sustainable development while providing prominence to cultural and historical aspects to create a vibrant public space: LG

Srinagar, June 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of various projects under Srinagar Smart City.

The projects included upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat-Sathu and Nishat Bagh Precinct; Lake Front development along Northern Foreshore road of Dal Lake from Nishat, and redevelopment and beautification of Shalimar Canal.

The Lt Governor said that the new projects are aimed to transform Srinagar from a crowded city into one of the most pedestrian and cycle-friendly cities in the country.

Underscoring the need for preserving the essence of the city as the foundation of any development work, the Lt Governor said that the Smart City projects will also restore values of art and cultural heritage.

Shalimar Canal’s innovation-driven redevelopment plan focuses on contemporary aspects of sustainable development while providing prominence to cultural and historical aspects to create a vibrant public space. This project will also connect the Shalimar Bagh with water transportation, observed the Lt Governor.

Similarly, the cycling track and walkways for pedestrians on Nishat Road will help in restoring the beauty of Dal Lake and create better facilities for the visitors to experience the rich heritage, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts being made by the government to develop smart urban mobility, electric transport system, cycling tracks, special walkways for pedestrians, water transport for transforming Jammu and Srinagar into more sustainable cities.

The Lt Governor further called upon the people to adopt eco-friendly modes of transportation which are ideal for the urban environment.

A modern cycling track and pedestrian path will be constructed on the Hazratbal to Nishat road, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also flagged off a fleet of Litter Picker Machines.

Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited and Commissioner SMC briefed the Lt Governor on the projects worth Rs 74 crores for which the foundation stones were laid today.

He informed that Nishat-Sathu will be upgraded and redeveloped by way of Cycle Track, Walkway and Viewing/Fishing Decks; Nishat Bagh Precinct project includes Road works, Pathways, Plaza, Wooden Deck and Landscaping, while Lakefront along Northern Foreshore road of Dal Lake from Nishat will be developed by way of Pedestrian Walkway, Cycle track and Viewing decks.

Redevelopment and beautification of Shalimar Canal project includes Placemaking and improvement of Access etc to Shalimar garden, he further informed.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohd Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, besides prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.