Only elected govt can end peoples’ miseries: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jun 6: Assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir so that the people have an elected government which only can end their miseries, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

Election should be held. This government is not the government of the people, it is bureaucracy. People’s miseries will not go away until there is an elected government. For that, it is important that elections take place, people vote and their own government comes into power, Abdullah told reporters in Pulwama.

In a question on the spike in terrorism-related violence in the valley, the NC president said the situation was dangerous and a matter of concern.

They (the BJP) had said Article 370 was responsible for militancy. But, how has the militancy risen after its revocation on August 5, 2019 then? So, Article 370 was not responsible for it. The situation is dangerous and it is impacting the country as well. It is a matter of concern, he said.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said the government should instill a sense of security among the minority community members in the aftermath of a spate of attacks on them.

We want them to stay. It is up to them and up to the government to provide them a sense of security so that they live here with their hearts and not because of force. Unless they feel that they are safe here, they will leave, he said. (Agencies)