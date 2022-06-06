Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Sopore

SRINAGAR, Jun 6: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said. (Agencies)