LG Sinha Interacts With Residents, Tourists And Shopkeepers At Pahalgam’s Main Market

Inspects & takes stock of Pahalgam-Chandanwari road

Anantnag, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam and interacted with the residents, tourists and shopkeepers at the main market, today.

The Lt Governor attended to the queries, issues & demands of the people, and assured time-bound redressal of all genuine grievances projected during the interaction.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected and took stock of the Pahalgam-Chandanwari road.

Senior officers of the district accompanied the Lt Governor.