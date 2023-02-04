LG Sinha Interacts With NCC Cadets At Raj Bhawan

JAMMU, Feb 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with NCC cadets, who had taken part in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

On the occasion, the cadets shared their experience and training during the Republic Day camp.

The Lt Governor congratulated the contingent of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for securing a historic and unprecedented fourth position amongst 17 NCC Directorates.

The selection of 17 NCC cadets to march on the Kartavya path, as part of combined contingent of NCC at the National level and 7 cadets selected for Guard of Honour is indeed a great feat, said the Lt Governor.

“NCC in the UT of J&K is playing an important role in the grooming of youth and rendering yeoman’s service to achieve the overall objective of aligning the youth of the UTs with the national mainstream,” said the Lt Governor.

NCC cadets are the symbol of youth power. The world’s largest uniformed youth organization, NCC has a greater responsibility to contribute towards effective implementation of National Education Policy and flagship programs of the government.

The Lt Governor said that youth, especially from border areas should be encouraged to enroll themselves in NCC in maximum numbers in order to spread the values of humanity, patriotism and selfless service.

The awareness campaigns of NCC on many issues and topics like environmental protection are commendable. It should be our aim to promote youth leadership in different fields, he added.

Today drug addiction has emerged as the biggest challenge for the society. NCC cadets along with the youth clubs need to actively participate in the campaigns against drug menace, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also encouraged the NCC Cadets to contribute in the successful conduct of the G20 event in Jammu Kashmir.

Maj Gen Tejinder Kumar MP, ADG, NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh highlighted the activities and achievements of the cadets of the NCC Directorate.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Brigadier KS Kalsi, Group Commander NCC Srinagar; Senior Officers and Instructors were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.