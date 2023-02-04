Anti-Encroachment Drive In Jammu Faces Protests, Stone-Pelting

JAMMU, Feb 4: The district administration of Jammu faced protests by locals when the former was carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Bathindi area of Jammu.

Locals were seen pelting stones at earthmovers deployed during the anti-encroachment drive, the report said.

The anti-encroachment drive by Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified on Saturday as the land illegally occupied by “influential persons” was retrieved at many places in the valley, officials said.