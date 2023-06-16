LG Sinha Gifts His Expensive Watch To Class 7th DPS Srinagar Student

SRINAGAR, Jun 16: In a unique gesture of love for children, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday gifted his costly watch to a class 7th student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar. A school official said that during a function, a class 7th student praised the watch of LG Sinha saying, “Sir, your watch is very beautiful.”

He said that within seconds, the LG gifted his costly watch to the student saying, “This is a token of love for you.”

Recalling his own college days, the LG reminisced about the support of his teachers and guidance in navigating the complexities of studying mathematics.

He shared tips with students to remember mathematical formulas.

Sinha quoted many greats including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising their dedication and hard work towards their accomplishments.

He also mentioned India’s historical significance as a hub of knowledge where people from around the world sought education and wisdom.

Multiple performances were presented by the school children, showcasing their talents and skills.

Highlighting their creativity and dedication, the captivating performances of the students left a lasting impression on the audience.