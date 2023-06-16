Five Foreign Terrorists Killed Near LoC In North Kashmir’s Kupwara: ADGP Vijay Kumar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 16: Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara on Friday.

A police official said on specific information, joint parties of the army and police launched an operation in the Jumagund area of Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara on Thursday evening.

“During the operation, an encounter started between terrorists and troops at midnight,” he said.

In the firefight, five foreign terrorists have been killed, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He said the combing and search operation in the area is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege after the outbreak of the gunfight. Army is also using helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance.