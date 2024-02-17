LG Sinha Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh For Approval Of Road Infra Projects In UT

JAMMU, Feb 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh for approval of road infrastructure projects in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor tweeted:

“Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh Ji for approval of 12 road upgradation projects & construction of a bridge under PMGSY-III Batch-III at a cost of Rs. 152 Cr.

The road upgradation projects will benefit hundreds of habitations in 6 districts of J&K UT. The two lane bridge for border district of Poonch will ensure greater ease of travel and it will connect villages to prosperity and contribute in overall socio-economic development”.