Police Adopts New Approach To Tackle Terrorism, Narcotics: DGP Swain

Srinagar, Feb 17: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Saturday said those who get involved in terrorism are victims to us and those who actually mislead them are the real culprits.

Swain said police has adopted a new approach to tackle the terrorism and narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want our youth to save themselves from narcotics and terrorism. Civil society and masjid Ulmas have a responsibility. ..The ones who get involved in terrorism are victims to us, but those who supply weapons, provide money, and mislead them are the real culprits and not the young one who does have a moustache or a beard. That is why we will have a new approach. We will reward the police accordingly,” DGP told reporters after a Public Darbar in Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

“We believe prevention is better than cure,” he said.

Swain said the police want to make a difference and those who want to return, we want to make a room for them.

“When terrorism and violence erupt, it makes the police job even tougher. In the past 30 years, police work has become very tough. But we believe in the philosophy that we want to make a difference, that those who want to return, we want to make a room for them,” he added.

On the drug issue, the DGP said we will hold special meetings with the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary.

“I thought a drug addict is a victim but he also becomes a kind of peddler. The police department does not have these kinds of resources to have de-addiction centres. De-addiction is the job of the medical and health department. We will hold special meetings with the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary. We will deal with drug addiction issues handling both its victim, drug addict and the peddler,” he said.

On the public darbar, Swain said they want the frequency to reach out to people beyond Srinagar and Jammu capital cities and it should increase.

“Experience shows that we observe two sections of people: one is from the police, as the police force is large and police families have numerous issues….” he said.

Swain said they have also implemented a follow-up system to the complaints that they receive during the public darbars.

“We have also implemented a follow-up system so that the cases can be monitored. Some cases are beyond the police headquarters, and we also handle those. Other officers are getting involved, and officers from other departments are also getting involved in these reach-out programmes. The frequency should increase, and others should also become more involved,” he said.

The DGP said in contrast to other departments, the police interaction with the common man is direct.

“We realize that, unlike other departments, we have daily interaction with them. Our work is tough, and for some, we have to take strong steps to make life easier for a large section of people,” he added.