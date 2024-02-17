KPDCL Snapping Connections Of Non-Paying Consumers

26,746 disconnected in January alone; SDOs directed to bring down losses, improve billing, collection efficiency

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarat Islam, today chaired a meeting with all Sub Divisional Officers of KPDCL to review the feeder-wise AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir, Er. Sandeep Seth, SEs of all O&M Circles and Executive Engineers of all Electric Divisions.

During the review meeting, MD KPDCL issued standing directions to all SDOs to bring down AT&C losses and show visible improvement in smart metering saturation as well enhancing billing and collection efficiency.

Directions were also issued to snap the power connections of those consumers who fail to pay their pending electricity dues.

In order to ensure charging of already-installed LT-AB cable and shifting of smart meters from bare conductor, the MD issued express directions to SDOs to liaise with the Project Executing Agencies for conversion so that power pilferage, especially hooking, is completely plugged. He also tasked Executive Engineers to facilitate the charging of already installed LT-AB cable in their respective Electric Divisions.

MD was informed in the meeting that 26,746 consumers were disconnected in the month of January 2024 for non-payment of electricity dues. He was also informed that funds to the tune of Rs.7.50 crore were collected on account of penalties imposed on those consumers who were stealing power by unauthorised means.

KPDCL has further intensified its disconnection drives against consumers for non-payment of electricity dues across all Divisions.

The Chief Engineer (Distribution) emphasised upon the SDOs that there shall be zero tolerance on power theft and Revenue default. He also directed SDOs to further intensify their disconnection drives against those consumers who have huge outstanding dues pending.

He further advised SEs of all 06 Circles to analyse the performance of SDOs and take necessary corrective measures to improve AT&C index.