“Cowards Responsible For This Barbaric Act Will Not Be Spared”: LG Sinha Condemns Former Police Officer’s Killing

JAMMU, Dec 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences on the demise of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Baramulla on Sunday, saying that “cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared.”

LG Sinha said that he is pained beyond words by the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer while he was giving a call for prayer in a mosque.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Office of LG Jammu and Kashmir posted on X.