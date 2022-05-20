LG Sinha constantly monitoring situation, Rescue operations discussed with top officials

SRINAGAR, MAY 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is constantly monitoring the situation in Ramban where 09 people are still feared to be trapped.

The Lt Governor also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat and discussed the progress of rescue operations.

The rescue operation was started last night with District Administration, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Army personnel on the ground. The Lt Governor, who is monitoring the situation from a control room, was briefed about intermittent shooting stones, which have been obstructing the rescue operation. Expressing concern over the incident, the Lt Governor said rescue operations will continue on war footing till the last person is reached.

The Lt Governor had directed Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, last night to supervise the rescue operation.