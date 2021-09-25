LG Sinha congratulates all those who qualify UPSC exam from J&K

JAMMU, Sept 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday congratulated all those who qualified for the UPSC examination 2020 from J&K.

Wishing them a bright future, Mr Sinha said you are a true inspiration for our youth.

In a tweet on his official twitter handle of Mr Sinha said “Heartiest congratulations to all those from J&K who qualified UPSC exam, 2020. They are the true inspiration for our youth. I wish all of them a bright future”. (Agencies)