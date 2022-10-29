LG Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review progress of deliverables during Back to Village-IV

Back to Village is the celebration of inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari & public awareness: LG

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress and further action plan for saturation of deliverables during the ongoing Back to Village programme.

Back to Village is the celebration of inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari and public awareness. It is a unique and ambitious exercise of taking government to the doorsteps of people, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor highlighted the role of the people, public representatives, and government departments in the peace and development process. He said it is not just the Police and Security forces’ responsibility to establish peace but also the prime objective of every stakeholder of the community as well as those in the civil administration to ensure all sections of society enjoy the fruits of development.

“Back to Village also provides an opportunity to every single individual to foil the nefarious attempt of anti-social elements. People should expose justification or condoning of terrorism under whatever pretext by those trying to disrupt peace,” the Lt Governor said.

People are now coming out on the street to isolate individuals spreading hatred and inciting violence. People want development, prosperity for the society and a better future for the country. Those with vested interest are rattled by overall transformation in the Union Territory and fast-paced socio-economic growth, the Lt Governor observed.

On being briefed about the targets aimed to be achieved during the ongoing Back to Village programme, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and concerned departments to ensure saturation of all deliverables.

‘People First’ should be the spirit of the Back to Village programme. It is the administration’s responsibility to watch over the interests of the common man and help them to prosper. Officers on the ground must establish close interaction and cooperation with the people as well PRIs, monitor quality of delivery of public services and bottlenecks in the field to be assessed, the Lt Governor told the officers.

It is our aim to saturate the deliverables, identify gaps and take immediate corrective measures. The effective implementation of initiatives under the Back to Village will strengthen the economic growth and social change, added the Lt Governor.

Our focus is on Youth, Skill Development, Self-Employment, Strengthening of PRIs, Nasha-Mukt Panchayat, 100% saturation of welfare schemes for sustainable and inclusive development, he further added.

The Lt Governor directed the visiting officers to identify the youth for Self-employment and Skill development programmes as per their abilities. He further called for taking on board private and government banks for providing financial assistance to youth for Self-employment.

The Lt Governor asked the IT department to create awareness among youth about the online gaming gambling, cyber & information security threats.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the Lt Governor took stock of the situation of Lumpy skin disease in the UT and directed for intensifying fogging and vaccination activities, especially in rural areas.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department briefed the meeting about the action-oriented deliverables for the fourth edition of Back to Village.

Over 25,000 government employees at all levels will participate including 4,500 gazetted officers who will be deployed to Panchayats. Around 15-18 lakh people are expected to participate in the Back to Village-IV. Target has been set to issue 2 to 2.50 lakh certificates under various services. As many as One lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards and around 10 lakh land passbooks to be issued.

60,000 to 65,000 Youth (15 youth per panchayat) for self employment assistance and One lakh youth (20 youth from every panchayat) for skill training to be identified.

Stalls of Common Service Centres are being set up, besides camps for Specially-abled persons are being held in panchayats. E-shram Cards, Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani, working of Paani Smitis, Painting of Digital J&K in every Panchayat, testing of quality of water, inspection of Amrit Sarovars & Youth clubs; inspection of Patwari & VLW offices; minimum one sports and one cultural activity in every panchayat are among the deliverables of the B2V programme.

The performances of visiting officers to be evaluated and ranking of departments will be done on the basis of feedback received from the people. Data of the Back to Village-IV will be digitized, it was informed.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, Head of Departments and other senior officers attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, at Civil Secretariat.