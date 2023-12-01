LG Sinha Attends ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ At Panchayat Dhok Waziran

Through integrated action and involvement of every individual, we can turn the villages into viable, sustainable economic centres and create opportunities for youth, women, farmers and vulnerable section to accomplish the vision of Viksit Bharat: LG

Best practices of Panchayat Dhok Waziran should be replicated to develop model villages in a holistic way for better livelihoods options and improved quality of life: LG Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards 100% saturation of Government schemes and reaching out to the unreached: LG

Significant opportunity is being provided to rural & urban areas to generate awareness regarding welfare schemes and to ensure common man and vulnerable section is empowered: LG

5 Marla land to poor landless beneficiary under PMAY (G) by UT Administration will raise living standards of poor, vulnerable landless families, remove the existing societal imbalances and lead to their economic and social prosperity: LG

LG urges PRIs to reach out to the maximum number of families to generate awareness about government’s schemes and encourage enrolment of potential beneficiaries

JAMMU, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Panchayat Dhok Waziran, Nagrota, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the PRI representatives and people for their enthusiastic participation. He urged them to reach out to maximum number of families, generate awareness about Government schemes and encourage enrolment of potential beneficiaries.

He emphasised the need to replicate the best practices of Panchayat Dhok Waziran to develop model villages in a holistic way for better livelihoods options, improved quality of life and action-oriented Jan-Bhagidari for a happy, prosperous and peaceful Panchayat.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards 100% saturation of government schemes and reaching out to the unreached. It provides a significant opportunity to rural and urban areas to ensure common man and vulnerable section is empowered,” the Lt Governor said.

He urged the people to actively participate in ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, avail the on-spot services being provided and disseminate the information about schemes.

Individual success stories must reach out to every nook and corner of UT to highlight the transformation brought about by the government’s flagship schemes in their lives, he said.

“Through integrated action and involvement of every individual we can turn the villages into viable, sustainable economic centres and create opportunities for youth, women, farmers and vulnerable section to accomplish the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the J&K Government to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poor and weaker sections of society.

UT administration is providing 5 Marla land to poor landless beneficiary under PMAY (G). This will raise the living standards of poor, vulnerable landless families, remove the existing societal imbalances and lead to their economic and social prosperity, he said.

Raman Wazir, Sarpanch Panchayat Dhok Waziran and beneficiaries from the Panchayat also shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the administration for extension of benefits under various government schemes.

The Lt Governor visited the stalls put up by different departments, witnessed the demonstration of drone, and handed over the certificates of registration to the members of newly created Farmer Producers Organizations.

‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge was also administered on the occasion.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range, senior officers, PRI members and people in large number were present.