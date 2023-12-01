Avalanche Warning Issued For J&K’s Kupwara In Next 24 Hours

Kupwara, Dec 1 : The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning in J-K’s Kupwara in the next 24 hours on Friday.

According to the authorities, an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-pron areas till further orders,” the authority added. (Agencies)