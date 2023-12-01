Murmu Presents President’s Colour To AFMC; Highlights Role Of Technology In Medicine

PUNE, Dec 1: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the important of research and use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence in the field of medicine as she presented President’s Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) here.

Noting the contribution of women graduates of the AFMC which is celebrating its platinum jubilee, the President expected that more and more women would draw inspiration from them and join the armed forces. President’s Colour, also known as ‘Rashtrapati ka Nishaan’, is the highest honour bestowed upon any military unit.

“I urge that everyone should emphasize research in the medical field and use newer technologies. We are witnessing the use of artificial intelligence, precision medicine, 3D printing, telemedicine and other technologies in the field of medicine,” said Murmu on this occasion.

All personnel in the armed forces should get healthcare of the highest standards, she said, adding that she was confident that the AFMC will play a crucial role in ensuring it.

The Armed Forces Medical Services play an important role in keeping soldiers in the best of health and battle-ready, the president said, and urged the AFMC and its graduates to put emphasis on research and the use the latest technology.

Women alumni of the AFMC have given significant contribution and some of them are serving in top positions across all armed forces departments, she noted.

“Padma Bandopadhyay, who became the first Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force was also from the AFMC. All such women cadets who after graduating from the AFMC went on to hold top positions…I hope that by taking inspiration from such female officers, more and more women in the country will choose careers in the Indian Army.

They will become more alert towards their own rights and will help other women to go ahead in their careers,” Murmu said. The AFMC has achieved recognition as a top-class institution in the field of medical education, the President said.

“The graduates of the institutes have distinguished themselves in wars, counter-insurgency operations, natural calamities and pandemic and made the nation proud by giving dedicated service within the country and across the borders.

The graduates of the institute have presented numerous examples of valour, indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice which brought honour to the nation,” she said.

The valiant men and women of the Armed Forces Medical Services faced a challenging time of COVID-19 and the country will always remember the selfless service they rendered during that period and the courage they showed, she said.

Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh priests from the armed forces performed the `consecration ceremony’ on this occasion, following which Murmu presented the President’s Colour to the AFMC. (AGENCIES)