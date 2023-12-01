CEO Presents Suresh Raina As Youth Voter Awareness Ambassador Of J&K

JAMMU, Dec 1: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K Pandurang K Pole announced and presented letter to Suresh Raina who as been appointing as the youth voter awareness ambassador for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that Suresh Raina being a cricket legend and a revered figure in India, holds considerable influence, particularly among the youth. “This influence can be harnessed to encourage more individuals to participate in the electoral process, leading to higher voter turnout and greater civic engagement”, he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Suresh Raina said that we are witnessing that many players from J&K are playing well at National as well as International level and also hoping that in coming time more and more People would come at national and International Level.

Later, he also appealed that youth of J&K should also come forward and get themselves registered as voters before 9 December 2023 to further elect their candidates. He added that it is very necessary for healthy democracy that people should vote in large numbers.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha was also present on the occasion.