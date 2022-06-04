LG Sinha Appoints Satish Chandra Chairman JKPSC

JAMMU, June 4: Lieutenant Governor on Saturday appointed Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019, and S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019, read with Order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated 31t October, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Mr. Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a government order. “He shall hold the position of the Chairman, Public Service Commission, till he attains the age of sixty two years. His appointment shall take effect from the date he assumes the office.” (Agencies)