Five fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

JAMMU, Jun 4: Jammu and Kashmir reported five fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,276.

Four cases were reported in Jammu district and one in Kathua district, officials said here.

There are 58 active cases of the disease in the union territory at present, and the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,466, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752, the officials said. (Agencies)