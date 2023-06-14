LG Sinha Addresses J&K Bharat Scouts And Guides UT-Level Camporee At Sonamarg

Calls upon the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction and help the administration to eradicate this menace from society

GANDERBAL, Jun 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides UT-level Camporee at International Youth Hostel, Sonamarg, today.

He called upon the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction and help the administration to eradicate this menace from society.

“Youth power is infinite source of energy that is always ready to serve, always ready to make a difference, always ready to embark on adventurous pursuits, always ready to innovate, invent and always ready to transform the society for greater good,” said the Lt Governor.

Young Scouts and Guides through community services, Scout movement can assist PRIs and ULBs in making J&K UT drug-free, he added.

Highlighting the key initiatives of the government for empowerment of youth, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the youth are being provided with countless opportunities in various sectors to fulfil their dreams and become responsible citizens.

“Our Youth, Scouts and Guides are always aspiring to give birth to new consciousness to the society so that no one is left behind in the journey of development and prosperity,” observed the Lt Governor.

The century old rich legacy of Scouts and Guides has become the symbol of discipline, selfless service, social harmony, courage and duty. By following the ideals of Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, they are shaping the future of the country, the Lt Governor said.

Youth is the energy that is creating new path for development of a modern society with ecological and economic sustainability. Industry 4.0 technologies, new tools of artificial intelligence are empowering the younger generation and enabling them to contribute in nation building, he added.

At the Camporee, the Lt Governor lauded the Scout and Guides for displaying exemplary courage during Covid Pandemic. He also acknowledged their contribution in the smooth conduct of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

With the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, Scouts and Guides are playing a stellar role during community service and social empowerment in far flung areas, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Bharat Scouts and Guides for providing a unique platform for the youth to learn the priceless values of life through experience, field work and selfless service of the society.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated Scouts and Guides, and encouraged them to connect more youth with Scout movement.

He assured every assistance and cooperation from the UT Administration in their endeavours of community service.

Ms Gulshan Ara, Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides presented a detailed report on the UT-level Camporee.

Scouts and Guides also shared their learning and experience in the camp.

Senior Officials, Guide Captains, Instructors, Scouts and Guides besides Principals, teachers and students from various schools were present.