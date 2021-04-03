LG sets ‘tone’ for hygienic earbuds

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Hygiene has become an important parameter for everyone while considering the purchase of a new product. Adding another feather in their cap and bringing in the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for unmatched hygiene and quality, LG electronics on April 3, launched its most advanced wireless earbuds, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6.

The venue for the event was Lord’s Inn, BC Road Jammu where Mirchi Shwetima of 98.3 Mirchi and Jammu’s very own singer Anjusha Sharma were present. Also present at the event were Surjit Singh Manhas, BM-LG electronics who along with Mirchi Shwetima and Anjusha Sharma unveiled the LG tone free Earbuds.

The team of LG filled everyone present on the features and highlights of the product. Equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9 per cent bacteria while charging, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. Housing a plethora of features such as – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others, the latest models deliver the ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users.

The HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 from the latest LG TONEFREE range feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound.

Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONEFREE FN7 delivers vocals with pristine clarity. The earbuds are accessible through the LG TONEFREE app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets to suit the listener’s musical taste.

The newly designed LG TONEFREE FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass with high quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.