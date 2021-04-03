Mohanlal Sons launches much awaited wedding collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Staying true to their promise of providing the most stylish and glamorous wedding outfits, Mohanlal Sons allows you to pick from a wide range of designs and colours to cover all your wedding functions.

The collection consists of handpicked range of Men’s and Kids Kurta, Nehru Jackets, Tuxedos, Jodhpuris, Indo-Westerns and Sherwanis.

Fashioned with the finesse of silk, elegance of the brocade fabric and decorative features of Banarsi fabric, this exclusive and completely customised collection is full of colours, designer cuts, prints, patterns, and drapes. Special focus has been given on pastel shades of light green, creamy pink, peach and more this season. The collection will no doubt give a fresh and exuberant feel to your celebrations.

The highlight of the latest festive collection is a special Twinning, Father Son Range, that is really in vogue. This is available both readymade and made to measure.

The entire collection is available at all Mohanlal stores across 10 cities and 14 locations, including at 2 new flagship showrooms that have been launched post lockdown (Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow & Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi). Shop 24×7 at www.mohanlalsons.com or visit the nearest showroom in the following cities to check what the buzz is all about- New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Haldwani, Kanpur, Bareilly and Lucknow.