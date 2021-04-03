Red Chief launches one more exclusive brand store in U’khand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Red Chief, a leading genuine leather footwear brand of Layan Global Private Limited, launched another exclusive premium brand store in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar, in Uttarakhand.

Currently, the brand has more than 185 company owned stores already operating in India and has a presence in the market through more than 5000 multi-brand outlets across 24 States of India. The brand’s cell is also growing rapidly through the e-commerce platform.

On the launch of this new store, Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director said, “This store has opened to meet the growing demand of the people of Kichha and its surrounding area. We are not only offering formal and casual shoes and sandals but the latest Spring-Summer Collection -2021 garments and accessories also to the customers.”

He said in this newly opened store, customers can find our full range and at the same time our skilled company staff will help customers to have the best version of the products. “The rapidly growing demand for Red Chief products has raised the need to enlarge the network of stores,” the MD said, adding, they are planning to open 48 new premium stores in the current year, mostly in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Red Chief is known for its high quality footwear and clothing and fashion accessories. Along with gaining prominence in the footwear segment, the company is poised to make its mark in textiles and fashion accessories.