LG reviews IT Deptt’s strategic & policy initiatives towards Digital Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed Information Technology Department and discussed its Strategic & Policy initiatives towards Digital Mission.

During the meeting, Sanjay Gaden, Principal Consultant (Head-SeMT)-NISG, briefed the Lt Governor via a PowerPoint presentation on digital services blueprint, which is based on unified interface, major umbrella reforms, and enhanced digital infrastructure.

It was informed that the IT Department is working on revamping Digital Services with better digital infrastructure, trained human capital, and aligning high-value ICT projects with sustainable outcomes.

The Lt Governor said that the UT Government aims to provide the best and transparent online services within specified timelines.

He issued directions to keep a provision of penalty if the timelines to deliver the online services are violated for ensuring hassle-free and timely services to common man.

The Lt Governor further directed the IT Department to utilize the best available technologies to fulfill the goal of Digital J&K.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that e-offices have been established by all the major departments and field offices across the UT.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Prerna Puri, Secretary Information Technology Department; Amit Sharma, CEO, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency; representatives from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, besides other concerned officers of IT Department attended the meeting.